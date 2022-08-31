Shooting near SEPTA's Erie-Torresdale Station in Juniata Park leaves 2 men injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting near SEPTA's Erie-Torresdale Station has left two men injured on Wednesday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood just after 9 a.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower extremities. A 57-year-old man was shot once in the right arm.
According to police, both men were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Police say no arrests have been made.
