Off-duty officer returns fire during road rage incident in Roxborough: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An off-duty officer returned fire after someone fired a shot at him during a road rage incident in Philadelphia's Roxborough section Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the off-duty officer was driving when someone on a motorcycle fired a shot at him. He wasn't hit, but he returned fire, according to police.

Authorities said it's unknown if the person on the motorcycle was hit by the gunfire.

The identities of the officer and person on the motorcycle are not known at this time.