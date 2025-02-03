3 injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, police say

Investigation into deadly medical jet crash in Philadelphia continues | Digital Brief

Three people were injured Monday night in a shooting in Fairhill, Philadelphia police said.

Police responded to the shooting on the 2800 block of Reese Street shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to police. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg, and a 16-year-old girl was shot once in the leg. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in private cars and were listed in stable condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times. Police said officers brought him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not recovered any weapons or made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or leave a tip anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).