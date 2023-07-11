19-year-old shot 3 times, killed in Poplar: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot three times and killed Monday night in Philadelphia's Poplar section, police said.
The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Parrish Street just before 8 p.m.
The 19-year-old was shot in the lower back, right shoulder and right abdomen, according to police. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8 p.m., authorities said.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police said.
