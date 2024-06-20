Watch CBS News
Pizza delivery driver shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pizza delivery driver was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue at around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

The man was shot inside a vehicle outside of Pete's Pizza and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made, police said.  

