Man shot 4 times, killed in Overbrook, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old man was shot four times, including twice in the head, and killed on Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. The shooting happened on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue around 9 a.m.

Police say the 63-year-old man was shot twice in the head, once in right shoulder, and once in the hip. He was later pronounced dead at Lankenau Hospital. 

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 10:15 AM

