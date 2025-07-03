15-year-old boy found shot to death in Northeast Philadelphia after being tossed from car, police say

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in Northeast Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Thursday night after he was pushed out of a car that fled the scene, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 15-year-old boy was found lying in a driveway by paramedics on the 6300 block of Revere Street just after 6 p.m.

Small said the 15-year-old was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Small said doctors at the hospital determined the boy was shot three times — once in the chest, shoulder and lower back.

Small said a witness told police that they saw a white sedan traveling on Robbins Street push the 15-year-old out of the vehicle and flee the scene.

Small said police are hoping cameras in the area will help them determine the make and model of the vehicle as they investigate the fatal shooting.