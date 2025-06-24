Watch CBS News
50-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood; suspect arrested, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to police. 

Police said the man was shot on the 2900 block of Levick Street at around 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found the man on his front steps. He was shot once in the leg but lost lots of blood, according to Small. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., police said. 

Small said the suspected shooter was known to the man's family, and police arrested the suspect. He added that police recovered a semi-automatic weapon from the suspect's vehicle. 

