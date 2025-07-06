Watch CBS News
North Philadelphia shooting leaves 26-year-old man dead, police say

Tom Ignudo
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Reese Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 26-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. 

The shooting is under investigation.

