North Philadelphia shooting leaves 26-year-old man dead, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Reese Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 26-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The shooting is under investigation.