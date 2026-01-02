2 people charged with murder after Philadelphia man killed in shootout, police say

Two people have been charged with murder after a fatal shootout in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, according to police.

Tyriq Williams and 44-year-old Cara Williams-Reeves are in custody for murder and other offenses connected to Thursday morning's shooting on the 7100 block of Oakland Street.

The deadly incident began a dispute involving a 52-year-old man, his stepdaughter and the two suspects, described as relatives of the stepdaughter's ex-boyfriend, a Philadelphia police spokesperson said. Other relatives of the ex-boyfriend were also present, but the ex-boyfriend was not.

The confrontation ended with 21-year-old Quadir Tull — and the 52-year-old stepfather, Luis Colon — dead, and 21-year-old another man injured.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found Colon had been shot in the chest multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead before noon.

Police learned that the people who shot Colon fled in a dark-colored Chrysler 300, and broadcast that information over police radio. Minutes later, a Chrysler 300 pulled up at Temple University Hospital with two gunshot victims inside, including Tull.

Police said Tull, a North Philadelphia resident, was pronounced dead there at 11:52 a.m. The other 21-year-old man, who had been shot in the hand, is in stable condition at Temple.

Detectives believe Williams-Reeves, Williams, Tull and others went to Colon's house to confront his stepdaughter. While there, Williams-Reeves and an unidentified woman began assaulting Colon's wife and stepdaughter on the front lawn.

Colon then attempted to intervene, but Tull and Williams pushed him away and pulled out guns, according to police. Colon then pulled out a gun of his own, and the shootout ensued, police say.