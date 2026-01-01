2 dead in triple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Two men were killed and a third was injured in a triple shooting on a residential block in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers from the 2nd District were called to the 7100 block of Oakland Street — just off Princeton Avenue — for a report of a shooting shortly after 11 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one victim, who was taken by the officers to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Two other victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle, and one was pronounced dead there at 11:52 a.m. Police did not specify the condition of the other victim at Temple.

Police are holding that vehicle at Temple hospital as homicide detectives continue investigating Thursday morning's shooting.

We're working to learn of a possible motive for the shooting.