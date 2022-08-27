Watch CBS News
Man shot 4 times, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10 p.m.

Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen, once in the left elbow and once in the left arm. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

August 27, 2022

