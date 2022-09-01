Watch CBS News
2 men shot outside apartment building in Kingsessing, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to figure out who shot two men outside of an apartment building in Kingsessing. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of South 54th Street.

Officials say the two men were sitting on the front steps of a friend's apartment building when someone started shooting.

One of the victims was shot in the leg -- the other in the hip.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:17 AM

