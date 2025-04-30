Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves man critically injured, 2 others wounded, police say

A man was critically injured in a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened just off Woodland Avenue on the 1700 block of South 55th Street at around 9:30 p.m.

A man, whose age isn't known at this time, was shot in the face and chest, Small said. A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were each shot in the arm.

Small said the man was placed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The two 19-year-olds are in stable condition.

The shooting was captured on surveillance camera from a nearby business.

Small said the video shows a gunman dressed in dark clothing with a mask walk up to the three people sitting outside a home on the 1700 block of South 55th Street and open fire at close range. Six spent shell casings from a semiautomatic weapon were found at the scene, Small said.

The man started to run away from the shooter, but then he collapsed. Small said the shooter then stood over the man and shot him several times. He appears to be the intended target, according to Small.

The shooter was seen heading south on 55th Street. Small said he was then seen heading eastbound through a breezeway from 55th Street.

Small said the 19-year-old woman struck by gunfire lives at the home where the shooting happened.

Police cameras and other cameras from residents in the area might've also recorded the shooting, according to Small.

The shooting is under investigation.