9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police

By Thomas Ignudo, Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m. 

Police say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police.    

Two people are in critical condition and seven others were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. 

Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:59 PM

