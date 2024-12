A man believed to be around 20 years old was shot in the chest and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Willard Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m.

According to police, a firearm was recovered and two people are in custody for further investigation.