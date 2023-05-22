Watch CBS News
I-95 in Philadelphia reopens after shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Both lanes of Interstate-95 in Philadelphia are back open Sunday night after state police shut down the interstate to investigate a shooting.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound is being treated at a hospital. They believe he may have been shot while driving on I-95.

The north and southbound lanes from Exit 20 to Exit 17 in Philly were closed for about an hour.  

