I-95 in Philadelphia reopens after shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Both lanes of Interstate-95 in Philadelphia are back open Sunday night after state police shut down the interstate to investigate a shooting.
Police say a man with a gunshot wound is being treated at a hospital. They believe he may have been shot while driving on I-95.
The north and southbound lanes from Exit 20 to Exit 17 in Philly were closed for about an hour.
