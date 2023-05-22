Watch CBS News
2 motorcyclists wanted in connection with I-95 shooting: state police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two motorcyclists they claim were involved in a shooting that closed down parts of Interstate-95 in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

State police said Monday the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the Walt Whitman Bridge exit.

According to state police, a man and a woman driving northbound accidentally tapped the back of a motorcycle. A man then pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and allegedly fired 13 times.

Investigators said the motorcyclist then fled northbound with a second motorcyclist.

The man was struck in his left arm and the left side of his head, state police said. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

A passenger in the man's car was unharmed, according to state police.

State police are looking for two motorcyclists: the alleged shooter was driving a white sport bike and a second person was driving a black and green motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact state police at 215-452-5280.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 8:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

