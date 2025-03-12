2 men dead, another injured in shootings in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood, police say
Two shootings within an hour of each other in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood left two men dead and another injured on Wednesday night, police said.
The first shooting happened at 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Wagner Avenue, according to police.
A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and head, police said. A 19-year-old was shot in his right hip, right hand and right buttock.
The 22-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead, while the 19-year-old was placed in stable condition, police said.
Roughly 30 minutes after that shooting, a 23-year-old man was shot three times in the abdomen and once in the back on the 4800 block of North 11th Street.
The 23-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m., according to police.
So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons have been recovered, police said.
The shootings are under investigation.