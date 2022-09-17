Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.

Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.