Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.
Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
