Man shot in head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man in his 30s was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia's Elmwood Park neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South 66th Street at roughly 6 p.m.

The man was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., according to police. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

