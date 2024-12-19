Man, woman fatally shot inside North Philadelphia home, police say

A man and a 35-year-old woman were fatally shot inside a home in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street, according to police.

Police said the man and 35-year-old woman were each shot multiple times throughout their bodies. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.