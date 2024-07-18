Watch CBS News
Man wanted for firing shots at delivery driver taken into custody following Northeast Philadelphia barricade, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who allegedly fired shots at a driver delivering for Amazon was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Holmesburg, Philadelphia police said on Thursday. 

Police and SWAT set up a barricade outside the home on the 8300 block of Walker Street just after 2:15 p.m. and it lasted roughly two hours. 

There weren't any injuries reported, police said. 

It's unclear where the shots were fired at the delivery driver. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.  

