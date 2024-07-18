Man wanted for firing shots at delivery driver taken into custody following Northeast Philadelphia barricade, police say

Woman hit by SEPTA train; bicyclist killed in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who allegedly fired shots at a driver delivering for Amazon was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Holmesburg, Philadelphia police said on Thursday.

Police and SWAT set up a barricade outside the home on the 8300 block of Walker Street just after 2:15 p.m. and it lasted roughly two hours.

There weren't any injuries reported, police said.

It's unclear where the shots were fired at the delivery driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.