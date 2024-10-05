25-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in a West Philadelphia home on Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North 52nd Street, near Thompson Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.

Paramedics took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 a.m.

Police are investigating the scene and have not located a suspect or any weapons involved.

Police investigate a fatal shooting inside a West Philadelphia home on Saturday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

Anyone with information should call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip to 215-686-TIPS. A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the homicide.

Police did not relase the man's identity, which is typically withheld for 24-48 hours pending notification of next of kin. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.