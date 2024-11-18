Negotiations continue as 2 SEPTA unions, Philadelphia city workers threaten to strike

Three unions representing SEPTA and Philadelphia city workers could go all on strike at the same time.

The unions are:

Smart Local 1594, which represents SEPTA bus, trolley and train operators in the suburbs

TWU Local 234, the largest union representing SEPTA employees

District Council 33, a municipal union representing city employees, including sanitation workers

Smart Local 1594 could go on strike if there isn't a deal by 11:59 p.m. Monday. A strike would affect nearly 64,000 suburban riders. The strike would disrupt service on suburban bus routes in Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties as well as Route 101 and 102 trolleys and the Norristown High Speed line. Regional Rail would operate normally.

Meanwhile, members of TWU Local 234 are currently working without a contract. The two transit unions are discussing possibly coordinating strikes along with District Council 33 to maximize impact.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the next session between SEPTA and TWU Local 34 is Wednesday, which means there's no immediate threat of a strike by those workers on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

SEPTA has met with both unions, Busch said, adding that the sessions are separate, "but they're kind of happening in parallel."

District Council 33 could go on strike at any time. The union represents about 9,000 city employees, including sanitation workers.

Last week, the union announced members voted to authorize a strike, which allows union leadership to call a strike at any time. The union says the city is looking for a one-year contract extension, while workers want a long-term deal that includes pay raises.

SEPTA is facing a $240 million shortfall in its operating shortfall and plans to raise prices and cut service to help. Scott Sauer, the agency's chief operating officer, recently warned SEPTA is at the start of a "transit death spiral" in which higher prices and decreased service lead to fewer riders and vice versa.