Union representing security officers in Philadelphia threatens to strike over pay

Security officers who guard Philadelphia hospitals, high-rises and college campuses say they could soon walk off the job.

Members of 32BJ SEIU, the union representing more than 2,500 security officers in Philadelphia, rallied Monday afternoon near Temple University. Union leaders say most of the officers (more than 2,000) work for Allied Universal, the city's largest private security contractor.

Stephanie Gibson, an Allied Universal officer who works on Market Street, said the job can be dangerous, and the pay doesn't match the risk.

"We deal with mental health people, and we also deal with homelessness. It's really scary when they get irate," Gibson said. "We don't know if when we go to work, we'll make it back safely."

Gibson, a single mother of six, said she earns $17.10 an hour.

"Recently, I was evicted from my home because I do not make enough," she said.

Union leaders say the officers' previous contract, which set a base wage of $16.25 an hour, recently expired. They claim Allied Universal's latest proposal increases wages by less than $1 an hour, an offer they call "insulting."

"How can anyone in Philadelphia survive?" said Daquan Gardner, a security officer at Temple Hospital. "We keep Philadelphia safe. It's time for Allied Universal and all their clients to keep us safe with fair wages, fair benefits and a fair contract."

In a statement, a company spokesperson for Allied Universal said the firm "has good working relationships with unions around the country, including the SEIU," and that it is "engaged in good faith negotiations with the SEIU to renew the existing collective bargaining agreement in Philadelphia."

Union leaders say they've already filed a 10-day notice to strike and could walk off the job if they don't reach what they consider a fair deal in the coming days.

Community leaders have also voiced support for the workers. The Rev. Greg Holstein said ensuring fair pay for those who protect public spaces will be especially important as Philadelphia prepares to host several major national events in 2026.

"We want to make sure that with all these visitors, they see it as a safe city," Holstein said.

Union leaders said they will resume negotiations Tuesday morning.