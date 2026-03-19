Watch Live: Philadelphia leaders making "significant announcement" about school funding

Philadelphia leaders are planning a "significant" announcement on school funding Thursday, as the School District of Philadelphia faces a $300 million budget gap.

The district last week shared plans to cover that gap, including stopping hiring for some unfilled positions, reducing contracts and eliminating some substitute positions.

A news release says Thursday's announcement is about "funding aimed at protecting critical staff and supporting more than 198,000 public school students across Philadelphia."

The deficit is due to flat public funding and the loss of federal COVID relief dollars, Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a letter to the school community last week.

Watlington and Mayor Cherelle Parker will make an announcement alongside members of City Council at 3 p.m. Thursday. Watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The announcement will take place at Delaplaine McDaniel School at 22nd and Moore streets in Point Breeze.

The budget cuts announced this week were intended to eliminate the district's deficit by the 2029-30 school year. About $225 million in cuts would come in the 2026-27 school year while preventing layoffs.

The district also announced its facilities master plan earlier this year, an initial version of which planned to close 20 schools. A revised version of the plan would close 18 schools.

Education leaders have faced heavy criticism in public meetings over the plan, with students at a recent Board of Education meeting imploring them to "please don't shut doors."

This is a developing story and will be updated.