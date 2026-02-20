Philadelphia teachers, parents weigh in on school district's plan that would close 20 schools

Concerned parents and educators gathered to discuss the Philadelphia School District's $2.8 billion Facilities Master Plan Friday night with school leaders, including Superintendent Tony Watlington.

The plan, if approved, proposes investments across ten city council districts.

The proposal would close 20 schools, modernize 159 school facilities, improve building conditions, and expand access to high-quality academic and extracurricular opportunities citywide.

"I am just glad folks are coming out to give their imprint in a plan so the plan can be better," Dr. Robin Cooper said.

This is just one stop of the public listening sessions before Watlington's presentation to the Board of Education on Feb. 26.

People who attended were able to offer suggestions and ask questions. The goal was to engage directly with the communities most impacted.

The proposed plan created mixed reaction among parents and educators. While some feel it's positive, not everyone was on board.

"I don't think this plan is good for anyone like the teachers. We are all left in the dark and it's a plan that focuses on what to say and not what is going to be done," Joshua Delpe, a teacher, said. "The school district doesn't have the trust of the community."

For Nicole Hunt, she says she attended previous meetings and she feels for the students.

"The kids are saying please don't close our school. I love my teachers and I love my principals," Hunt said. "I don't see how they can sit on the stage day after day and know they affecting these babies."

Hunt says she wants to see more parents show up to the meetings and urges them to get involved.

"We can't talk about a city that we are not with if we don't stand up and do something about the city," Hunt says.