Philadelphia school safety officer released from hospital 2 months after he was shot in line of duty

Philadelphia school safety officer released from hospital after being shot in June

A Philadelphia school safety officer is out of the hospital and recovering at home two months after he was shot in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Officer Craig Romanczuk received a hero's sendoff outside of Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation when he walked out of the hospital after being shot in June.

Romanczuk was greeted by dozens of officers and hospital staff who came to show their appreciation for an officer who has committed the past 20 years of his life to keeping students safe.

It was an emotional moment for all of his loved ones, who say his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

"We worried every day that we was going to lose him," said Robert Whitfield with the School District of Philadelphia.

"Today you are not a symbol of a victim," said Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the school district. "But you're a symbol of victory, courage and perseverance."

Romanczuk, who is also a retired Philadelphia police officer, had been recovering at the hospital since he was shot on June 29.

Police say Romanczuk was trying to assist in a suspected case of road rage when one of the people involved shot him 11 times on the 300 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, near Race Street Pier. The alleged shooter was arrested and is facing charges.

"Officer Romanczuk, your bravery, perseverance and commitment inspired us all," said Bernadette Ambrose-Smith with the School Police Association of Philadelphia.

Romanczuk still has a long road to recovery, but his colleagues say they can't wait to welcome him back with open arms.

"While his recovery continues, we will keep Officer Romanczuk and his family in our hearts and our prayers," said Chief of School Safety Craig Johnson.