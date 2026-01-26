Philadelphia area school closings, delayed openings for Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026

A winter storm dumped nearly 10 inches of snow in Philadelphia Sunday and brought sleet, rain and freezing rain to the Delaware Valley.

That snow will stick around for several days, with temperatures staying below freezing for the next few days. High temperatures through Friday in our NEXT Weather forecast don't top 28 degrees.

Sleet and freezing rain that fell on top of the snow could complicate matters further with icing concerns.

The School District of Philadelphia and several other systems are closing Tuesday as winter weather continues to affect the region. School District of Philadelphia offices and early childhood centers will be closed as well, and after-school programs are canceled Tuesday.

These are the schools slated to close, open late or switch to remote learning in the Philadelphia region on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.