Philadelphia school Building 21 closes again 1 day after reopening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia school that recently reopened after asbestos remediation work is now closed again. The School District of Philadelphia says Building 21, on Limekiln Pike, will again be closed after water damage from weekend rain led to plaster falling in a stairwell on the third floor.

No staff or students were in the building when the plaster fell, according to a letter sent to students and parents.

🚨NEW: @PHLschools confirms Building 21, which just reopened after asbestos was found, will close again, this time for "water damage." Students will work remotely through at least the end of the week. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Rt8OVPDHAJ — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) May 3, 2023

"We know this is frustrating news on the day after we have celebrated your return," Oz Hill, Chief operating officer, wrote. "But, the health and well-being of our students and staff must be our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Students will work remotely and administrators said they would provide an update by Friday.

The school closed in March after the district discovered damaged asbestos in wall and ceiling plaster throughout Building 21.