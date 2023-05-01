Mitchell Elementary students relocated after asbestos scare

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia are back to in-person learning, but not in their normal classrooms.

Monday morning, parents dropped off their kids to be bussed over to Morton McMichael Elementary in West Philadelphia.

Mitchell Elementary students will spend the rest of the year at Morton McMichael because of issues with asbestos inside the building. 

West Oak Lane's Building 21, also impacted by asbestos, will reopen Tuesday.

