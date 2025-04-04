Road closures, SEPTA detours in effect for weekend of April 5 and 6 in Philadelphia

Philadelphians traveling this weekend in the city will have to pack their patience, as several roads will be closed and bus routes will be detoured due to multiple planned events, including a parade, rally, run, two cultural celebrations and more.

On Friday, the city released a list of roads that will be closed and areas that drivers and motorists will have to avoid, with some closures beginning early Saturday morning.

Here's what to know heading into this weekend in Philadelphia.

Saturday, April 5, road closures in Philadelphia

Nationwide Day of Action Rally in Philadelphia area

A national mobilization of protesters who object to the Trump administration's policies will gather at City Hall in Philadelphia at noon on Saturday and march down Independence Mall, where a series of local leaders will speak. According to a news release from Indivisible Bucks County, more than 6,000 people are set to attend.

From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 15th Street to Juniper Street and North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street are expected to close for the Hands Off Mass Mobilization in Philadelphia.

Then from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Juniper Street from S. Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street from Juniper Street to 5th Street will be closed for the march route.

The city said all cross streets will reopen to traffic as the march moves eastbound on Market Street.

A Hands Off Rally is also being held in Doylestown, with more than 700 people signed up for the event, and in Media, with over 500 people registered.

Participants in the Doylestown Hands Off Rally will gather at 55 East Court Street Saturday afternoon. The speaking portion of the event will run from 3-4 p.m. on the steps of the old Bucks County Courthouse, according to a news release. The rally will then move to the corner of Main and Court streets from 4-5 p.m.

Media's Hands Off peaceful protest is scheduled to gather at the Media Courthouse at 201 West Front Street at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from Delco Indivisible.

Hot Chocolate Run

Also on Saturday, but from 3 a.m.- 1 p.m., Spring Garden Street from Schuylkill Expressway to Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway from N. 22nd Street to Spring Garden Street will be closed for the Philadelphia Hot Chocolate Run.

Then from 5 a.m.-12 p.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Spring Garden Street, Kelly Drive from Spring Garden Street to Ridge Avenue and Falls Road from Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to East River Drive will be closed.

Drivers are also asked to be on the lookout for any temporary no-parking zones due to the run's road closures. The city said vehicles parked in these zones will be relocated.

106th First Korean Congress Celebration

The road closures continue into Saturday afternoon for the 106th First Korean Congress Celebration. From 2-3:30 p.m., Delancey Street between 18th Street and 17th Street, 17th Street between Pine Street and Chestnut Street and Chestnut Street between 17th Street and 5th Street will be closed.

The city said all cross streets will reopen to traffic as the celebration moves eastbound on Chestnut Street.

Sunday, April 6, road closures in Philadelphia

4th Manny Flick/Horvat Regatta Series

Then on Sunday from 5 a.m.- 7 p.m., Kelly Drive will be closed from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green due to the 4th Manny Flick/Horvat Series.

Greek Independence Day Parade

From 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed on both sides from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle for the Greek Independence Day Parade.

Open Streets: West Walnut

Also on Sunday, 18th Street from Locust Street to Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 15th Street to 19th Street will be closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. for Open Streets: West Walnut.

Philadelphia SEPTA impacts April 5-6

Many SEPTA routes will be detoured due to the volume of events and road closures in Philadelphia this weekend. On Saturday from 3 a.m.- 1 p.m., the 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 bus routes will be detoured.

Also on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the 4, 16, 17, 23, 27, 32, 33, 38, 44, 45, 47, 48, 61, 124 and 125 bus routes will be detoured.

Then on Sunday, from 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m., the 9, 12, 21 and 42 bus routes will be detoured. The detours close out from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with the 2, 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 being detoured.

Riders can stay up-to-date with bus detours, info and schedule updates and changes on SEPTA's System Status page.