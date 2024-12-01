Philadelphia's RiverRink closes early due to power outage affecting Old City

The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink in Philadelphia closed at 5 p.m. Sunday because of a power outage.

The rink is normally open until 10:30 p.m. on Sundays but had to close because of a PECO power outage affecting Old City and part of the Delaware River waterfront.

A PECO spokesperson said the power went out around 3:40 p.m. and came back on about two hours later. An underground cable went out, causing the outage. Nearly 900 customers were affected, according to PECO.

Power outages also hit Terminal D at Philadelphia International Airport over the weekend, causing delays during the holiday travel rush.