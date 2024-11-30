Power outage at Philadelphia International Airport terminal shuffles some flights

A power outage at Philadelphia International Airport's Terminal D could impact several airlines and is causing some delays as flights move to different gates.

"Due to a power outage in #PHLAirport's Terminal D, all United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Air passengers headed to or from PHL should check with their airline for their current flight status. All other terminals at PHL have power," the airport's official X account says.

Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for Philadelphia's Department of Aviation and the airport, told CBS News Philadelphia there are a few Delta arrivals and departures that are delayed, but there are no cancellations as a result of the outage.

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware shows 12 flights in and out of PHL with delays. Two of those delays are for Delta flights.

There is one cancellation, a Piedmont flight connecting to Watertown International Airport in New York via a different terminal at PHL.

Redfern also said it is unclear at this time when power will be restored. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.