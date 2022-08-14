Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.
This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.
Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.
Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.
She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
