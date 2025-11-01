Dry, seasonably mild weekend ahead for the Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast

Welcome to the weekend everyone! It's looking mainly dry and seasonably mild with high temps around 60 degrees and lows in the mid-upper 40s.

Sunshine on Saturday with some increasing clouds on Sunday as a weather system passes by to our south.

CBS News Philadelphia

Right now it's trending dry for our area but we'll keep a close eye on the system. If it heads north we could be talking about nighttime showers Sunday but at this point it isn't likely.

Also, Don't forget THIS SUNDAY we set the clocks back 1 hour, meaning the sun will rise on Sunday morning around 6:30am but set at 4:56pm. Yes, the 4pm hour until January 15th when it sets at 5pm.

The models are keeping the next weather maker both north and south of our region Monday night into Tuesday so it's looking like a dry election day Tuesday.

Winds could be a bit gusty but temps should top out in the 60s for at least the first half of next week with no rain in sight, which is both good and bad as we really need the rain. Another wave may pass by Wednesday night into Thursday but the model inconsistency gives little confidence at this point.

Stay with your NEXT Weather team for the latest.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High 59, Low 47.

Sunday: Pleasant. High 61, Low 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 41.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 60, Low 47.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 63, Low 41.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 58, Low 42.

Friday: Sunny. High 57, Low 50.

