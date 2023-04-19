Philadelphia area ranked 28th most polluted for ozone: state air quality report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has been ranked the 28th most polluted area in the country for ozone, according to the annual State of the Air report released Wednesday. While the report said the overall quality has improved, the area that includes New Jersey and Delaware received a failing grade in one category.

"I try my best not to spend a lot of time outside," said James Sanders.

Even on a beautiful day, Sanders has trouble breathing outside when the ozone levels are high.

"I can really feel when the air quality is not good," Sanders said. "It's challenging to deal with."

He has asthma and allergies, and always keeps an inhaler nearby. However, he might not need it as much.

The new report, released by the American Lung Association, said the air quality in the Philadelphia region is better than it was last year.

"Despite its improvements, the number of unhealthy days for ozone continues to earn an 'F' grade," said Deb Brown, the chief mission officer for the American Lung Association.

Brown said there are different kinds of pollution. Ozone is caused mainly by traffic and power plants.

"Anyone breathing these pollutants can have long-lasting effects," Brown said. "Unless emissions decline pollution, [it] will continue to put the public health at risk."

Air pollution is linked to a number of serious health problems and is especially dangerous for people like Sanders, who suffer from respiratory conditions.

"When you come outside, it doesn't feel good to breathe," he said.

Experts also said wildfires linked to global warming are also adding to air pollution.

"Climate change is leading to different weather patterns that help foster wildfires that can add to significant pollution burdens," Brown said.

Nationally, the report found that nearly 120 million Americans live in counties with unhealthy air and 54% are people of color.

"Because they live in areas that are more likely to be exposed to poor air quality days," Brown said.

North Philadelphia and Camden -- which both have high poverty rates -- also have higher levels of air pollution, which is linked to industry and traffic.