Wildfire in Burlington County burns 257 acres, 85% contained: fire officials

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a 257-acre wildfire off Route 542 in Washington Township, Burlington County, on Tuesday.

The wildfire, named the "River Road Wildfire," is 85% contained, according to the NJFFS.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: River Road Wildfire – Washington Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire has made substantial progress containing a wildfire burning off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Township.



The fire is currently 257 acres in size and 85% contained.

The fire is located in the area off Route 542 and River Road.

The wildfire was first detected by a forest fire service observer in a fire tower around noon Tuesday.

"Due to the strong winds and dry fuels and the fire weather conditions in general, it started to get across our control lines and became a safety hazard for firefighters," John Earlin Jr., an incident commander, said.

Firefighters say they attacked the fire from the ground and air but it continued to rapidly spread.

Crews dunked about 5,000 gallons of water on the blaze.

The fire happened after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday.

The NWS says that a red flag warning "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain."

Route 542 has reopened. Old Church Road and River Road remain closed, the NJFFS said.

There have been zero mandatory evacuations.

Firefighters are asking residents and campers to be careful and help crews out as they battle through this year's wildfire season.

"Anything they can do to help us prevent a fire is one less fire we have to fight," William Love, an assistant fire warden, said. "We have been combating firefighter fatigue with this rash of fires we have been having throughout the state."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters say they will be out all night. They will be monitoring the fire to look out for flying embers that could spread the fire and falling trees.