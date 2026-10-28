Philadelphia appoints first "rat abatement manager" to tackle rodent complaints

Philadelphia is promoting a public health worker to help fight a rat problem. Adrian Jordan, a longtime employee in the city's Department of Public Health, has been appointed to a newly created position: "Rat Abatement Manager."

Jordan will be tasked with coordinating across city departments to track and address rodent issues. He'll also work with the department's Rat Control Team on door-to-door surveys throughout the Lower Northeast to identify rat problems and guide residents on how to combat rats in their neighborhoods.

The city announced Jordan's appointment in a news release Wednesday morning.

Does Philadelphia have a rat infestation?

Earlier this month, City Council passed a resolution urging city agencies to "address the growing rodent infestation" in Lower Northeast Philadelphia and to treat the situation as a public health and quality-of-life emergency.

Residents across the Oxford Circle, Castor Gardens and Summerdale neighborhoods in the Northeast told CBS News Philadelphia they've been seeing a rat infestation that has worsened in recent months, becoming especially noticeable on trash collection days.

The rats tear open trash bags and seem to resist mitigation efforts including poison, peppermint spray and even freezing trash until collection day.

The city's news release said that "[d]espite the recent online and media buzz about the issue of rats in Philadelphia, the City has found no documented rise in confirmed rat complaints."

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to support the residents and help make Philadelphia the cleanest, greenest, and safest big city in America," Jordan said in a statement. "I've worked to fight rats in Philadelphia for more than twenty years, and I am looking forward to being able to work directly with colleagues from departments across the City to ensure that we are properly prioritizing this."

Philadelphia rat control: How to protect your home and street

The city's public health department shared these tips on combating the rat problem,as well:

Don't feed the rats: keep trash in metal cans with tight-fitting lids.

Don't let them hide: keep tall grass, bushes, garden rocks, and wood piles away from your home. Get rid of abandoned vehicles and appliances, where they can hide.

Don't let them in: seal all openings that are bigger than a half-inch, including around pipes, in walls, and around and in windows and doors.

Ask for help: call 215-685-9000 if you see rats. Tell us the street address where you saw them and give us your contact information.

What happened to New York City's "rat czar"?

Philly's appointment of its own rat czar follows New York's footsteps.

In 2023, former Mayor Eric Adams appointed a "rat czar" named Kathleen Corradi after over 900 applications, including some from cats and dogs (presumably, their owners filled those out). However, she stepped down in 2025 and has not been replaced.

CBS News New York has reported that the Big Apple implemented some unconventional strategies in its fight against rodents, including deploying birth control pellets in rat hot spots.