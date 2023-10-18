Double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 5th and Carpenter Streets at around 6:58 p.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead just before 7:15 p.m.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the hand and also taken to Jefferson. He is stable at this time.

No weapons were recovered.