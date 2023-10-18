Watch CBS News
Local News

Double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: police

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: October 17, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: October 17, 2023 (AM) 03:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village section Tuesday night, police said. 

Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 5th and Carpenter Streets at around 6:58 p.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead just before 7:15 p.m. 

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the hand and also taken to Jefferson. He is stable at this time. 

No weapons were recovered. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 8:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.