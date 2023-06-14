Philadelphia opening its first public pools Wednesday

First of three Philadelphia pools to open for summer Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting public pools, Philadelphia implemented a hiring bonus for the first time to try to get more applicants.

Anyone who completed the lifeguard application early and works through the summer season will receive a $1,000 bonus.

"As far as I know, prior to 2020 is the last time we could open every one available," Bill Salvatore, the Deputy Commissioner of Programs, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation said.

The city is opening its first public pools on June 14, a week earlier than last year.

And for the first time in four years, the city has enough lifeguards to open all 61 available pools this summer on a rolling basis.

Salvatore says it's especially important that this pool is opening because Hunting Park is disproportionately affected by heat waves.

"In the park itself, there's ample tree cover, but as you get into the neighborhoods, the tree covers are a little lacking so, all the more reason to have a big giant pool in the middle of Hunting Park for people to cool off," Salvatore said.

Hunting Park will be one of three pools opening to the public at noon on June 14. The Hunting Park pool will be re-opened for the first time since 2019. The Fletcher Pool in Mill Creek and the Samuel Recreation Center pool in Port Richmond are also opening June 14.

And when people come to visit, they'll be greeted by beautiful new artwork painted on the pool deck.

Mural Arts is painting murals at 10 city pools to spread color and joy.

"Four artists have designed 10 designs for 10 pools. We're painting the pools and we're going to put out furniture and plants and umbrellas and kind of create these almost quasi-private, they'll feel like private pools, but they're public pools," Brian Campbell, the Project Manager of Mural Arts.

Here's the complete list of pools:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Marian Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146

Friday, June 16, 2023

Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

WEEK OF JUNE 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111

Pleasant Pool — 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137

Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137

Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Thusday, June 22, 2023

American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Friday, June 23, 2023

Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

Kendrick Pool — 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130

Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Sunday, June 25, 2023

O'Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146

Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124

Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147

WEEK OF JUNE 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146

East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123

Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142

Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Friday, June 30, 2023

Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Monday, July 2, 2023

Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145

Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120

Monday, July 3, 2023

Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023

To see the full map of pools opening this summer visit Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation website.