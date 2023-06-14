Watch CBS News
Philadelphia opening its first public pools Wednesday

By Madeleine Wright, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting public pools, Philadelphia implemented a hiring bonus for the first time to try to get more applicants.

Anyone who completed the lifeguard application early and works through the summer season will receive a $1,000 bonus.

"As far as I know, prior to 2020 is the last time we could open every one available," Bill Salvatore, the Deputy Commissioner of Programs, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation said.

The city is opening its first public pools on June 14, a week earlier than last year.

And for the first time in four years, the city has enough lifeguards to open all 61 available pools this summer on a rolling basis.

Salvatore says it's especially important that this pool is opening because Hunting Park is disproportionately affected by heat waves.

"In the park itself, there's ample tree cover, but as you get into the neighborhoods, the tree covers are a little lacking so, all the more reason to have a big giant pool in the middle of Hunting Park for people to cool off," Salvatore said.  

Hunting Park will be one of three pools opening to the public at noon on June 14. The Hunting Park pool will be re-opened for the first time since 2019. The Fletcher Pool in Mill Creek and the Samuel Recreation Center pool in Port Richmond are also opening June 14.

And when people come to visit, they'll be greeted by beautiful new artwork painted on the pool deck. 

Mural Arts is painting murals at 10 city pools to spread color and joy. 

"Four artists have designed 10 designs for 10 pools. We're painting the pools and we're going to put out furniture and plants and umbrellas and kind of create these almost quasi-private, they'll feel like private pools, but they're public pools," Brian Campbell, the Project Manager of Mural Arts.

Here's the complete list of pools: 

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

______________________

WEEK OF JUNE 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Thusday, June 22, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023

______________________

WEEK OF JUNE 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Monday, July 2, 2023

______________________

Monday, July 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023

To see the full map of pools opening this summer visit Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation website.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 12:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

