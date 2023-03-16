$1,000 bonus for Philadelphia lifeguards - even if you can't swim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to reopen Philadelphia's 70-plus public pools. But some of them are at risk of staying closed because there aren't enough lifeguards.

The pitch used to be: become a lifeguard and make a little extra money while enjoying the summer sunshine.

But that's no longer enticing enough, so the city is now upping the ante, offering a bigger bonus than ever before to applicants, trying to fill more than 400 open positions.

The city says anyone can apply, even if they don't know how to swim - instructors will make sure you're trained and can pass the certification.

What training looks like

CBS News Philadelphia

In the pool at St. Joe's Prep, Philadelphia water safety instructors are tasked with training the city's next wave of lifeguards.

The only problem is, candidates are hard to come by these days.

"Since the pandemic and things shut down, it's hard to find workers, period, across any field," said Philadelphia water safety instructor Thelma Nesbitt.

It's an issue not just in Philadelphia.

"There's a national lifeguard shortage and it hits us hard in Philly," Deputy Parks and Recreation Commissioner Bill Salvatore said.

So leaders are making lifeguarding more lucrative.

For the first time ever, the Parks and Rec Department is offering a $1,000 bonus to any lifeguard who submits their completed application by April 15 and who works throughout the summer season.

"This is the perfect opportunity to help my neighborhood, help my local rec center, and make a little extra money," Salvatore said.

Officials say the city won't use any taxpayer money to foot the bill for the bonuses.

In February, the city's Parks and Recreation department held the "Philly Phreeze" event - similar to the Polar Plunge, swimmers jumped into frigid water and raised money that will be used to fund the lifeguard applicant bonuses. Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation

Instead, the Parks and Rec department got a little creative and hosted its first-ever Philly Phreeze, raising thousands of dollars during the city's version of the polar plunge at Kelly Pool in Fairmount Park.

"We jumped in at noon in 30-degree temperatures," Salvatore said of the February event. "It was fun, it was crazy, but it helped raise money for the cause."

Nesbitt is hopeful these bonuses will help recruit a new crop of lifeguards, and the city is accepting applicants without prior swimming experience.

Nesbitt says she's confident she can train anyone over the age of 16 to pass the certification course and screening test.

"They have to come. They have to come. We can't bring the water to you. You've got to come to the water," Nesbitt said.

All they have to do, Nesbitt says, is show up with a positive attitude.

"They have to give 110%. They have to be willing to come, get in the water, learn, be able to take a little bit of criticism. We will try to critique their stoke, try to make them a better swimmer."

How to apply to be a Philadelphia lifeguard

In order to get your $1,000 bonus, you have to complete your application by April 15 and work throughout the summer season.

You'll get a $500 bonus if you complete your application by May 15.

The job pays $16 an hour to start and you can earn up to $18 per hour.

The Parks and Recreation department holds lifeguard training year-round.

We have the link to apply to be a Philadelphia lifeguard right here.

CBS News Philadelphia