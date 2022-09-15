Watch CBS News
Philadelphia extends deadline to appeal property assessments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia homeowners have a little more time to challenge their new property assessments which could cause their taxes to go up. The average assessment across the city went up by 31% when bills first went out in May.

If you think your property value is too high, you have until Oct. 14 to appeal it.

The deadline was pushed back two weeks because of delays with the mail.

If you need to file an appeal, click here.

September 15, 2022

