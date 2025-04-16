Philadelphia teens shop for the perfect prom dress at gown giveaway event

Alexis Smith's prom is 15 days away, and she's still on the hunt for the perfect dress.

"I want something elegant and appropriate, like a princess," Smith said. "I'll be 18 this year, so I'm trying to enjoy it while it's here."

There were more than 150 stunning options for her to choose from at the Lisa Teagle-Brown Foundation's Butterfly Boutique Prom Gown Giveaway Wednesday evening.

The event in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood featured pre-loved and brand-new dresses, all donated from the community.

Michael Brown is the organization's founder and started the annual charity event three years ago.

"In our community, we found that a lot of parents are spending thousands on prom and then turn around and do not have the money to send their kids to school with a computer and the things they need to be successful," Brown said.

His team is alleviating that dilemma by giving girls the full shopping experience.

"I remember going prom shopping with my mom many years ago, and I just wanted to come and make these young ladies feel special," volunteer Faith Hunter said.

And for many of the young ladies, Wednesday night marked their first time trying on evening wear. Volunteers like Hunter were happy to assist.

"They have an idea of what they want, and then I ask them to be open to some other suggestions," Hunter said.

"I'm just glad someone had the thought to help young people like me find dresses for prom," Smith said.

It's a heartfelt gesture they'll remember just as vividly as prom night itself.