Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.
The burglary happened last month.
Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
