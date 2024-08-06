Neighbors weigh in as police crack down on reckless driving in Southwest Philadelphia, Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have intensified patrols in two neighborhoods — Port Richmond and Southwest Philadelphia — in an effort to curb reckless driving. Tuesday marked the second day of the initiative aimed at reducing traffic violations and improving safety for residents.

Dawn House, a long-time resident of Port Richmond, lives on Aramingo Avenue. She says she really wishes she could enjoy her neighborhood more, but it's been hard.

"I love the area, you have access to everything. It's just the traffic," House said.

She said during her time living on Aramingo Avenue, she's witnessed numerous crashes and had two of her cars totaled due to reckless drivers blowing through red lights and even driving on curbs.

"I have grandchildren, so you have to be careful. My yard is small, so when they are out here, they definitely have to be watched," she said.

A few doors down, neighbor Jill Mott said the street is like a racetrack.

"You actually lay in bed waiting for a hit," Mott said.

Brianna Regan, who has lived across the street from Mott and House for a year, said her car has already been hit several times. Right now, her side mirror is mangled.

"Definitely a lot of reckless driving, constant running red lights," she said.

The police are focusing their efforts on two specific areas: the 2700 to 3900 blocks of Aramingo Avenue and Island Avenue from Bertram Street to Woodland Avenue. On Tuesday, CBS News Philadelphia cameras captured police patrolling these areas, though no traffic stops were observed.

In a press conference on Aug. 1, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Jim Kelly emphasized the success of similar initiatives earlier this year, citing over 3,000 car stops and 2,000 moving violations for reckless driving and running red lights.

"We're putting a lot of effort into it," Kelly said. "This is to just change the culture of people who just drive anywhere they want, and lawlessness."

CBS News Philadelphia is still waiting for police to provide numbers on how many traffic stops police conducted on the first day of the initiative.

Regan, who no longer feels safe parking her car in her neighborhood, said she's eager to see results.

"To see more action, to have that actually put into place would be great," she said.

However, some neighbors in Southwest Philadelphia who live along Island Avenue feel differently. Carolyn White has lived in that area for more than 30 years, and she says she doesn't feel that increased patrol is necessary.

"I don't think they should be doing it because Island Avenue has been a great street," White said.

Meanwhile, House welcomes the extra enforcement. She's just not sure it'll do much to stop reckless driving.

"I don't think it's going to happen," House said. "I really don't."