Philadelphia police host first Summer Night Lights event in hopes of supporting community, preventing violence

Philadelphia Police and community partners on Monday hosted the first night of a public safety and community-building initiative at Winchester Rec Center in North Philadelphia.

The effort, known as Summer Night Lights, follows several violent incidents near rec centers this summer, including a shooting that left five people injured, including two children, last week at Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia. One teen has been charged in connection with the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The pilot program will bring evening programming, mentorship and environmental improvements to help reduce violence. Summer Night Lights has been in the works for some time in partnership with Commissioner Kevin Bethel's 100-Day Plan and Mayor Cherelle Parker's Prevention, Intervention and Enforcement Strategy, 22nd District Captain Michael Goodson said.

"Our hope is what we hope to be our reality, and that's that people know there is an alternative to violence, and more importantly, that people see their value," Goodson said.

The night featured food, music and new rec center activities to bring local officers, kids and families together.

The Summer Night Lights pilot program will run for five nights a week for five weeks at two rec centers. The goal is to help make an impact in some of the most vulnerable parts of Philadelphia.

"This is Winchester, and the other is going to be Penrose, so as of tomorrow they will be running simultaneously and why — we talk about bringing the services in the areas that historically are vulnerable this is a great great community and what better way to change the whole dichotomy of everything bring the services here," Goodson said.

For Alexis Monroe, who grew up playing on the Winchester playground, support from the city to help keep her family safe matters.

"I feel like my kids are safe, I know that they can play ... I can sit down at the nice little cool, shade part, and they can go play, so it feels good," Monroe said.

Officials said their goal is to expand Summer Night Lights next year if the program is successful.