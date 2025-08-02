Watch CBS News
Teen surrenders, charged in shooting outside West Philadelphia rec center that injured four

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 17-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec Center that left four people injured, including two children, police said.

Keon Kiah turned himself in to police Thursday night and was charged with 13 counts of aggravated assault, 13 counts of simple assault, 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses in the July 30 shooting near Christy Rec Center on 56th and Christian streets, police said.

Earlier in the day, city staff and a police officer on detail at the rec center broke up a fight outside. Later, the people returned to the corner and fired shots, Bethel said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face and remains in critical condition. Another 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl both suffered graze wounds and were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in stable condition.

The fifth person shot — a 32-year-old man — is a city employee, Bethel said. The 32-year-old suffered a graze wound to his hand. He was placed in stable condition.

Police released surveillance footage late Wednesday night of multiple suspects wanted for their involvement in the shooting. Investigators released more video of the suspects on Friday.

