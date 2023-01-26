Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police searching for Rittenhouse jewelry burglar

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a burglar got away with about $100,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside The Rittenhouse Hotel and they hope someone recognizes the alleged thief.

Police say surveillance video from Monday morning shows a man walking into the hotel, around 11 a.m.

Authorities say he has a distinctive walk.

Police say the man wandered around the first floor and eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store.

They say he took multiple pieces of jewelry.

